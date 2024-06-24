Detroit father charged after 6-year-old son shoots self with unsecured gun, officials say

Ford Fireworks in Detroit, Michigan sheriff's deputy killed and more top stories

Ford Fireworks in Detroit, Michigan sheriff's deputy killed and more top stories

Ford Fireworks in Detroit, Michigan sheriff's deputy killed and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged after his 6-year-old son shot himself with an unsecured gun, officials said.

Morris Stephen Brown, 34, was charged with firearms, safe storage violation, premises under individual's control, minor present and injured self or another, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

Morris Stephen Brown Detroit Police Department

At 4:35 p.m. on May 22, Brown's 6-year-old son allegedly found an unsecured gun at a home in the 3100 block of Ethel St. and shot himself in the thumb.

The boy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Brown was arraigned on June 20 and given a $50,000 personal bond. He also must not possess any weapons.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for June 27, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for July 2.

This comes after Michigan's new gun safety laws went into effect in February.

A Flint father was charged after his daughter, 2, accidentally shot herself in the face on Valentine's Day, and a Warren father was charged after his 8-year-old son shot himself in the face with a gun.

Earlier this month, a 3-year-old child in Eastpointe accidentally shot himself with his father's gun. The investigation was pending a review from the prosecutor's office.

With the new gun laws, residents must keep guns unloaded and locked if it is "reasonably known" that a child will be present on the premises.