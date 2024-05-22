6-year-old boy shoots self in the thumb with unsecure gun in Detroit, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a 6-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Ethel Street. Officers arrived at the location and found the child with an injury to his left thumb. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the child went into a room in the home and came outside playing with a firearm when it accidentally discharged. Police said a grandmother was believed to be at the home, and there were no other children present. It is currently unknown who owns the gun.

"The chief is outraged like all of us should be, but I believe as a parent, we have a parental responsibility and a moral obligation to keep our children safe," said Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett. "We have to ensure that if you have a firearm, that firearm should be with the lock on it. The city of Detroit precincts, all 12 precincts, give out locks each and every day at no charge."

Pritchett said the department's child abuse unit is investigating the shooting, which is standard for all cases involving children.

Damian Young, who lives down the street from where the child shot himself, said he cannot fathom the lack of gun safety and securing weapons.

"It's common sense; why would you have a gun lying around out in the open instead of having it up high in a safe box? Like, come on. A lot of people just not caring no more these days," Young said.