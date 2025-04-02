Watch CBS News
Detroit family expands city's culture through CRED business

A Detroit family of five is building more than just businesses. They're building a legacy, shaping the city's culture through their firm, Crawford Real Estate and Development (CRED).

"It was always in our heart to add to the culture of the city," Will Mac Jr. said. "Working with family gives me the 'Want to' every day. It gives me a reason beyond just money or dream chasing."

Born and raised on Detroit's west side, Mac says his parents worked for the city for 30 years while he and his brothers spent countless hours on the basketball court, a passion that led to his two older brothers playing professionally. However, their mother was always thinking about life after the league.

"She found this property in 2017," he said. "We got it that January and that's how we got into the commercial property game."

Once in the game, the family established CRED and, in 2023, opened their first multiuse gathering space, CRED Café.

"There's a coffee shop up front, we're sitting in the speakeasy now, which opens at 4 p.m.," he said.

In the back of the business is a members-only lounge where curated events often take place too.

"We always wanted to provide a space where people could grow—themselves, their ideas, their businesses—or simply relax and decompress after work," Mac said.

Mac is proud of CRED, his family's collaboration and the community the café fosters every time someone walks through the door.

When asked what makes him "Detroit Proud," he said, "It's just a spirit in us that we take everywhere, and that makes me proud to be a Detroiter—to know I carry that too."

But the Crawford family isn't stopping with CRED Café. Their goal is to own more property in the city and eventually turn CRED into a global brand.

Visit the cafe's website for more information on the Member's Club including cost and perks.

