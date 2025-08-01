Detroit faith leaders, community host rally to end violence against kids

After a recent string of violence killed and injured many young people, members of the clergy and the community gathered in the heart of downtown Detroit Friday to pray for peace and find solutions.

"If you're ready to get into a fight, raise your hands!" said community activist Teferi Brent.

Designed as a call to action, dozens of people made their way to the Spirit of Detroit statue early Friday afternoon for the Hour of Power, the kickoff to a citywide day of reflection and organization.

"I pray that you dispatch us to our own communities, to our own blocks, to our own neighborhoods, and knock on doors and get in schools and do everything we can to turn this city around," said one speaker.

Calling it corporate prayer, leaders shared their frustrations with the rise in violent crime and the need to empower one another.

As a survivor of gun violence, Kurteiz Thompson says the rally inspired him to continue to advocate for his fellow neighbors.

"I'm here today because of gun violence, which is going on in the city of Detroit, which is going on, myself and my family. I just want to give awareness to people that's losing their lives and the young people. I want to be here to help," said Thompson.

Thompson says he felt compelled to attend because he wanted people to see the faces of those who have dealt with the consequences of crime firsthand.

"They say the numbers are down, violence-wise, but it doesn't feel like it, and when it's a child being killed, it seems like it's three adults. So, regardless of your age, it doesn't matter," said Thompson.

To close the demonstration, a group prayer was held in support of law enforcement to show solidarity for the work they are doing in the community.