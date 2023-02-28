City of Detroit expanding mural map to include indoor murals

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit announced Monday it is expanding its mural map to include murals in indoor public spaces.

The city Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship (Detroit ACE) is calling all artists who have done murals inside public spaces to contribute them to the map. Indoor murals include Hubert Massey's "Detroit: Crossroad of Innovation," which is in the Huntington Place convention center.

The Hubert Massey masterpiece fresco "Detroit: Crossroad of Innovation," which lives at Huntington Place convention center, is one of the indoor murals that can now be found on the Detroit Mural Map. City of Detroit

Artists can submit their murals and bios through the mural portal or send information to detroitace@detroitmi.gov.

Metro Detroit residents and photographers can also hunt for murals and send photos of the artwork, the artist's name and their name and contact information to detroitace@detroitmi.gov.

The city launched the mural map and an app back in October, with hopes of becoming the No. 1 street art city after it was named the fourth best for creative murals in the country by USA Today.

Earlier this month, it announced that it was commissioning 200 murals by young artists under the initiative, "Honoring History: Telling the Stories of Our Neighborhoods" that Massey will lead.

Massey and Detroit ACE plans to issue an open call for artists in March.