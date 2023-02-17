Detroit to commission 200 murals by artists to display in neighborhoods

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is commissioning 200 murals by young artists with hopes of becoming America's top street art city.

Officials say the murals will honor neighborhood heroes and history and reflect the culture of the residential areas. The initiative, "Honoring History: Telling the Stories of Our Neighborhoods," will be led by nationally renowned muralist Hubert Massey.

Massey and the Detroit office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship (Detroit ACE) will reach out to artists to create 200 murals, which will be along thoroughfares and places sacred to residents.

Massey and Detroit ACE will issue an open call for artists in March.

"What's important about this effort is that it makes clear that Detroit is a walkable destination and a bike-able destination," Massey said in a press release. "Detroit is the mecca for mural expeditions. It's just a good way of showcasing arts and culture and for people to come and see this great city. Our murals are in the small communities outside downtown and downtown. This just opens up a gateway to the city of Detroit's arts and culture excellence."

The city hoping to become the No. 1 street art city after it was named the fourth best for creative murals in the country by USA Today.

Weeks after being recognized, the city launched a new mural map and an app back in October.

Nearly 500 murals live on the map and can be seen at detroitartsandculture.com.

"Detroit is gaining a national reputation for its beautiful public murals and this new partnership is going to build on that success," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "As our city transitions from blight into beauty, we are fortunate to have a muralist the caliber to Dr. Massey to help guide this new effort to bring 200 beautiful new murals into our neighborhoods and commercial corridors."

The city will hold a press conference at noon on Friday, Feb. 17 at Madame Cadillac Hall at Marygrove Arts Conservancy.