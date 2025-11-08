Detroit emergency food distribution sites to be fully staffed despite federal SNAP payments ruling

All 96 emergency food distribution sites in Detroit will be "fully staffed and operational" through next week, Mayor Mike Duggan said on Saturday, less than a day after a U.S Supreme Court ruling on Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program payments.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday froze a lower court order requiring the Trump administration to provide full food benefits to around 42 million Americans. Jackson's temporary order will give a federal appeals court more time to consider whether to provide the Trump administration with longer emergency relief while an appeal in the dispute over payments for SNAP moves forward.

Friday's ruling came as the administration closed in on a deadline set by a district court judge to cover food assistance for November in full, using roughly $4 billion for other nutrition programs to do so.

Duggan on Oct. 31 authorized $1.75 million in emergency funding for food pantries, including over $770,000 each for Forgotten Harvest and Gleaners Food Bank, and $250,000 for Metro Food Rescue.

"We need our 1,400 volunteers to show up on those sites as you have been," Duggan said regarding the 96 food distribution sites.

Learn more about where the sites are located here.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on Nov. 7, 2025.