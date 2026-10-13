Detroit election staff encourages absentee voters to return ballots early

Return rates on absentee ballots in Detroit, and elsewhere in Michigan, are picking up as the Nov. 3 election season enters its final weeks.

The Michigan Secretary of State reports on its Michigan Voting Dashboard that 6% of the state's 7.39 million active registered voters have returned their ballots as of Tuesday. These are generally absentee ballots, as most municipalities have not yet started early in-person voting. That process begins Oct. 24 in most locations.

The city of Detroit is outpacing that trend, with 7% of ballots returned as of Tuesday, the Secretary of State says.

The Detroit Department of Elections says the 28,869 absentee ballots returned so far are about twice the number received at the same point during the November 2022 election.

City election officials encourage absentee voters to complete and return their ballots as soon as possible. Early returns can help voters avoid mailing delays while giving the department time to identify and resolve any issues with returned ballots.

"Your ballot is your voice, and your voice matters," said Detroit City Clerk Janice M. Winfrey. "Review your ballot, make your choices and make a plan to return it today. Do not let it sit on the kitchen table while the days slip away. Your vote helps shape Detroit's future, and we want every voter to follow through."

Absentee ballots can be returned in the mail, placed in an official ballot drop box, or hand-delivered to a local elections office.