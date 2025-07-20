1 dead, 1 injured in Detroit drive-by shooting

Dearborn Heights teen attacked by dog; unruly passenger on Detroit-bound flight; other top stories

A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Detroit Saturday night, police said.

The two men were sitting in a vehicle on the 13000 block of Dale Street when at least one person in a passing vehicle shot at them.

According to police, one man died from his injuries while the other was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The extent of injuries to the hospitalized man is unknown, and police haven't shared whether an arrest has been made.