Domestic violence survivors in Detroit speak out: "It's OK to leave"

On Monday, Inkster police investigated a shooting amid a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. Police say the woman's relative intervened and fired a gun, striking the man.

The man was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries. Two people were taken into custody.

Mena Davis, executive director of Detroit nonprofit All Things Women, says there have been a large number of domestic violence cases since the pandemic. CBS News reports that nearly 5.4 million Americans reported being victims of domestic violence, citing the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Nearly 80% were women.

Davis says the abuse is not just between men and women, and she wants people to know that there are resources out there before it's too late.

"The economy is really bad, it's difficult to get housing, all of the shelters are full," said Davis, who started the nonprofit in 2020.

Davis says the phone is constantly ringing with people on the other end in need of help. Luckily, she says none of the women who have come through her doors have lost their lives due to domestic violence.

She says receiving help or leaving an abusive relationship sounds a lot easier than it actually is.

"When I ask women, 'Why didn't you leave?' She said, 'You know, where was I going to go? Who was going to help me?'" said Davis.

It's a vicious cycle that Tonya Battle lived through. Battle says it took her abuser going after her son to make a change in her life.

"I couldn't leave. I don't know if I felt like I owed him something ... but I do know that I was neglecting my son while I was doing all this," said Battle.

Paris Berry told CBS News Detroit that she experienced sexual abuse by a family member. Berry says she had to leave when that same person tried to attack her daughter.

"When I was younger, I never told nobody because they tell you it's a secret, don't tell nobody," said Berry.

Both women say leaving an abusive relationship isn't easy, but they want everyone facing domestic violence to know it's the decision that will save your life.

"It's not love, and it's OK to leave," said Berry.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.