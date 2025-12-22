Man fatally shot during domestic dispute in Inkster, police say

A man is dead in the aftermath of a shooting in the city of Inkster, Michigan.

The shooting occurred early Monday in the 26000 block of Colgate Street. The Inkster Police Department said the incident began as a domestic dispute between the man and a woman. But during the altercation, a relative of the woman also got involved and fired a weapon, with the gunshot striking the man.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but has since died as a result of his injuries.

There are now two people in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

"Based on the information available at this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident, and there is no known danger to the public," Inkster police said.

Michigan State Police are assisting with the investigation.

The Inkster Police Department asks that anyone with information that can assist in the investigation contact their department at 313-563-9850.