Detroit Dog Rescue says enrichment path items stolen, seeks donations and volunteers

The team at Detroit Dog Rescue is devastated after they say landscaping materials used to create an enrichment walking path were stolen this weekend.

The incident was captured on camera on Friday, when the shelter's security system alerted to unusual activity.

Detroit Dog Rescue

The video shows a vehicle with two people inside driving into the back alley. CBS News Detroit learned that the thieves got out, stole rocks and plants, then sped off.

"It's just a really big bummer that it happened," said Detroit Dog Rescue operations manager Bridget Macdonald.

Macdonald tells CBS News Detroit that those landscaping materials were used last year to transform the alley into an enrichment walking path for the shelter's dogs and volunteers.

"Our dogs usually go for like three walks a day. We planted certain types of flowers and stuff for our dogs to get different kinds of smells. So, having them in that area is super beneficial for them," Macdonald said.

Detroit Dog Rescue

The team says the trail, originally made possible by donations, is now ruined. It's a disappointment for the organization.

"We're a dog shelter trying to help the community. And then just to see someone stealing our stuff that we put our time into is super hurtful," said Macdonald.

With a full shelter and other rescue obligations, Macdonald says it may be tough to fix this walkway anytime soon.

"A lot of stuff is more expensive, so we'll see if we're able to replace it. If anybody owns landscaping stuff and they want to donate it, that would be extremely helpful. It's all for the dogs at the end of the day," Macdonald said.

CBS Detroit

Macdonald says the shelter has been in touch with police. In the meantime, the team is hoping those responsible are held accountable.

"Even just an apology. We're not harsh people; we don't want anything bad to happen, but just acknowledge it and say you're sorry and maybe see how you can help," Macdonald said.

If you would like to donate materials or volunteer, contact Detroit Dog Rescue at 313-458-8014. The shelter is located at 24429 Grand River Ave. in Detroit.