Detroit district court officials issue warning about text message scam

If you received a text message claiming you owe money for an unpaid parking ticket, it is not from the 36th District Court in Detroit.

Court officials said this week that they are aware of text messages claiming to be from their office and seeking money to be paid through a online link. But those messages are not from the 36th District Court, and they say any official information from the court would come through the U.S. Mail rather than by text.

The attempts are a scam, the court said.

Should you receive a message like that, court officials say to delete the message without clicking on the payment link. Do not provide any personal or financial information to the sender. If you have provided payment information, "contact your bank and report the incident immediately."

In the meantime, those who wish to verify a real case or citation pending at 36th District Court can do so by calling 313-965-2200.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 18, 2025.