Graduation held for 30 new Detroit bus operators

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) celebrated 30 new bus operators graduating on Friday.

This is the largest class in years and 50 more operators are expected to graduate in February, Detroit city officials said.

Detroit Department of Transportation Graduation class of Jan. 2024 City of Detroit

Operators completed months of classroom and on-the-road training before receiving official operator badges and being honored in a ceremony, city officials said.

The graduation came one day after Mayor Mike Duggan and DDOT officials announced they would increase bus driver pay by $3 an hour.

"Under the leadership of Director Staley and President Collier, DDOT is turning a major corner this week," Duggan said. "We are so proud of these individuals who have chosen to serve our residents in such an important way, and the more we are able to hire, the more new service we can add."

