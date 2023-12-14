Detroit & Dearborn each to receive $25 million federal grant to make roads safer, prevent traffic deaths
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit and Dearborn are each to receive a $25 million federal grant designed to make roads safer and prevent traffic deaths, according to a press release.
Detroit city officials said they will use the money to improve safety and accessibility at 56 "high-crash" intersections.
Officials plan to implement curb extensions, sidewalk widening, and high-visibility crosswalks.
Dearborn officials said it will use the money to put Warren Avenue on a "road diet" along a two-mile stretch, cutting it from five travel lanes to three.
The move is designed to calm traffic and add new bike lanes.
Additional information can be found online.
