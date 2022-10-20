Detroit Cookie Company fighting off food inflation

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While food inflation continues to rise, Americans continue to pay the price at the grocery store. The Labor Department reports groceries are up more than 10% compared to last year.

But what does that really look like for people like Detroit Cookie Company owner Lauren Roumayah who buy groceries every day? For starters, it does not look good.

"Pre-pandemic to now, the cost of our ingredients have gone up anywhere from 50-60%," Roumayah says.

Roumayah says the basic ingredients to make a homemade chocolate chip cookie costs far more than what it used to.

In 2019, Roumayah says she used to pay $80 per case of butter, $12 per market size bag of sugar, $12 per market size bag of flour, and 50 cents for a dozen of eggs.

Today, more than $160 per case of butter, at least $45 per market size bag of sugar, $40 per market size bag of flour and nearly $4 for a dozen of eggs.

"It's pretty insane," Roumayah says.

While the price to put their wildly popular chocolate chip cookies on the menu are not getting any cheaper, Roumayah says Detroit Cookie Company are sticking to the same recipes their customers have grown to love.

"You can not eliminate the butter. That's what makes our cookies...our cookies!" Roumayah said laughingly.

When asked what people can get rid of to save some money, Roumayah kept it real.

"I'd say eating less salads. Yeah, less salads and more cookies from Detroit Cookie Company."

For more information about Detroit Cookie Company, click here.