Detroit Construction & Demolition Department celebrates 100th commercial demolition
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Construction & Demolition Department has demolished 100 commercial properties in one year.
The milestone reflects Detroit's dedication to eliminate "blight" and lift communities, city officials said.
An active demo was held on Friday, led by Director LaJuan Counts, and the Construction & Demolition team.
The 100th commercial demolition was at the former Hanneman Elementary School located at 6420 McGraw, displaying and addressing long-vacant Detroit schools, officials said.
