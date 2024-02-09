Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit Construction & Demolition Department celebrates 100th commercial demolition

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 9, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 9, 2024 04:01

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Construction & Demolition Department has demolished 100 commercial properties in one year. 

The milestone reflects Detroit's dedication to eliminate "blight" and lift communities, city officials said. 

An active demo was held on Friday, led by Director LaJuan Counts, and the Construction & Demolition team. 

The 100th commercial demolition was at the former Hanneman Elementary School located at 6420 McGraw, displaying and addressing long-vacant Detroit schools, officials said. 

First published on February 9, 2024 / 1:45 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.