Detroit City FC women's team defeats River Light 3-0, winning first ever playoff

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Football Club women's team earned its first-ever playoff match after beating River Light 3-0 on Friday.

Le Rouge in its home field at the Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

Lilley Bosely scored the first of the night within the first five minutes of the game. Lily Jeakle and Emily Pagett the two other goals in the second half of the game.

The team will face off against Indy Eleven on Sunday in the Conference Final.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium.

FULL TIME! Detroit City FC advances to the Central Conference Finals on Sunday with a 3-0 victory over River Light FC! Two second-half goals from Lily Jeakle and Emily Pagett seal the deal as Le Rouge advance to face Indy Eleven on Sunday afternoon! — Detroit City FC Women's Matchday (@DetroitCityFCW) July 6, 2024