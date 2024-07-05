Watch CBS News
Detroit City FC women's team defeats River Light 3-0, winning first ever playoff

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Football Club women's team earned its first-ever playoff match after beating River Light 3-0 on Friday.

Le Rouge in its home field at the Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. 

Lilley Bosely scored the first of the night within the first five minutes of the game. Lily Jeakle and Emily Pagett the two other goals in the second half of the game.

The team will face off against Indy Eleven on Sunday in the Conference Final.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

