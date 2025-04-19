Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC

Detroit City Football Club returns to league play this Saturday afternoon in an Eastern Conference battle against Rhode Island FC. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit City comes into this match off its midweek 3-1 victory in the US Open Cup against Westchester SC. Goals from Morey Doner, Jeciel Cedeño, and Darren Smith see DCFC enter the Round of 32 for the second straight season.

Off a substitute appearance on Saturday night, Darren Smith was named to the USL Championship Player of the Week for match week six. His two goals in two minutes helped lead the Detroit comeback in the final minutes to steal three points on the evening. In addition to Smith, midfielder Jay Chapman was also named to the Team of the Week. His assist on Jeciel Cedeño's goal sealed the game in stoppage time.

Rhode Island FC comes into this match off their first league victory of the season, defeating Oakland Roots SC 3-0 on the road Saturday night. Three goals in ten minutes in the first half sealed victory for Rhode Island early, as Albert Dikwa opened the scoring in the 40th minute. Clay Holstad doubled the Rhode Island lead two minutes later, and in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, JJ Williams found the back of the net.

The Pawtucket-based club also enters this match off a midweek victory in the US Open Cup. Rhode Island traveled up to Lewiston, Maine, to take on the Portland Hearts of Pine. Two goals within four minutes from Clay Holstad and Frank Nodarse would be enough to hold off the Portland comeback and see Rhode Island enter the Round of 32.

For Rhode Island midfielder Maxi Rodriguez, it's a return to his old stomping grounds, having played for Le Rouge the past four seasons. The 2024 Black Arrow MVP Award winner is legacy number 174 for Detroit City and is third all-time in appearances for Le Rouge.

Le Rouge will return at Keyworth Stadium next Saturday for its first-ever USL Jägermeister Cup match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.