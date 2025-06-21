Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. AFC Ann Arbor

All eyes around the USL W League will be fixated on historic Keyworth Stadium for the second match of Saturday's doubleheader, with Detroit City FC welcoming AFC Ann Arbor in an incredibly high-stakes 7 p.m. kickoff. The match can be streamed for free on CBSDetroit.com.

As things stand in the USL W League's Great Lakes Division, Le Rouge holds a two-point gap over second-placed AFC Ann Arbor, this is after five straight wins for Le Rouge after a loss on the road to Ann Arbor, and a draw at home to Union FC Macomb to start the 2025 season.

On the other hand, AFC Ann Arbor has dropped points in their last two matches, both times to third-placed Kalamazoo FC. On June 11, Kalamazoo FC defeated AFC Ann Arbor 1-0 in Ann Arbor, and on Wednesday, the two sides played to a 1-1 draw at Mayors' Riverfront Park in Kalamazoo.

A win for Detroit City FC would see the squad on the doorstep of securing the Great Lakes Divisional title and a second-consecutive USL W League Playoff berth. The gap to second place would be five points, and both sides only have two matches to end the season after Saturday's contest.

A draw for Le Rouge would still maintain the gap to AFC Ann Arbor to two points, but with their 2-1 win against Detroit City FC to start the season, if both teams end the regular season level on points, AFC Ann Arbor holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Le Rouge.

On Wednesday night, Detroit City FC dug deep and defeated Midwest United FC on the road 1-0, courtesy of another well-taken goal from midfielder Sophia Romine.

Following Saturday's match, Detroit City FC has two away matches against Toledo Villa FC and Kalamazoo FC to close out the regular season.

