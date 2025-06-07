Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Detroit City Football Club returns to USL Championship action this Saturday as they travel to Pittsburgh to face off against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge enters this match following a 4-2 defeat to USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine on Saturday afternoon in the second group stage match of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, Sebastián Guenzatti reduced the deficit to one early in the second half. Portland then increased its lead to 3-1 in the 79th minute before Darren Smith scored in the 81st minute to make it 3-2. A costly turnover in the 85th minute allowed Portland to extend its lead to 4-2.

Detroit City's loss drops it to fourth place in the group table, behind Rhode Island FC, Hartford Athletic, and Portland Hearts of Pine.

Detroit has been in a rut lately, having not won a match in the past six games across all competitions. Le Rouge has picked up three points in that span, with three draws and three losses. Detroit's last win came on April 26th against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Pittsburgh enters this match after a 1-0 home defeat to Rhode Island FC in the Jägermeister Cup last weekend. Although Pittsburgh dominated possession throughout the 90 minutes, they could not find the back of the net despite taking 15 shots.

Pittsburgh has been performing similarly to Detroit City lately, having secured only one victory in the last five matches across all competitions. That sole win during this period occurred two weeks ago when they achieved a 1-0 away victory against Rhode Island FC. Daniel Griffin scored the match's only goal late in the first half.

These two sides have already faced off once this season, as Le Rouge pulled off a 1-0 victory in the USL Jägermeister Cup off a Darren Smith's stoppage time goal. A defensive slugfest ensued, with both sides struggling to create opportunities in the attacking third. However, in the second minute of stoppage time, Ben Morris played a ball to Darren Smith in the box, and Smith put it past the keeper, securing the three points for Detroit.

Le Rouge continues on the road next weekend when they travel to Virginia to face Loudoun United FC. Detroit returns to Keyworth Stadium Saturday, June 21, to take on The Miami FC. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.