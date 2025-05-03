Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven

Detroit City Football Club begins a four-match road trip this weekend, as they travel to Indianapolis to face off against Eastern Conference rival Indy Eleven. Kickoff from Michael A. Carroll Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into this match off a 1-0 victory in the USL Jägermeister Cup last Saturday against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. A defensive performance throughout saw Darren Smith's breakthrough in the 92nd minute, which gave Detroit City the full three points on the weekend. Currently in the Jägermeister Cup Group Stage table, Detroit City sits third behind Rhode Island FC and Hartford Athletic on goal differential.

Indy Eleven enters this match in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. In league play, Indy Eleven only has one win on the season, a 3-1 road victory over Miami FC on March 15. However, Indy has two wins in cup competitions, one against Miami FC in the US Open Cup, and most recently, a 4-0 road victory over Forward Madison FC in the Jägermeister Cup.

In their most recent league game, Indy fell 3-1 at home to Charleston Battery. Two goals in the first ten minutes by MD Myers put the game out of reach early for Eleven, and Arturo Rodriquez's goal in the 50th minute saw Indy down by three before the hour mark. Elvis Amoh would rescue a goal back for Indy in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Forward Sebastián Guenzatti returns to Indianapolis for the first time since joining DCFC. Guenzatti spent the past two seasons with Indy, appearing in 67 matches, and he picked up 16 goals for Eleven over those two years. For Indy Eleven's Elvis Amoh, it marks the first game against his former club. Amoh spent the 2024 season with Le Rouge, playing in 26 matches and scoring three goals for Detroit.

This weekend will mark the eighth time these sides have faced off. In the series, Indy Eleven holds a slight 3-2-2 advantage. These two sides faced off three times last season, including twice in Indianapolis. The sides split the season series 1-1-1 over the 2024 season. Detroit's victory came at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, as Detroit came back from a 1-0 deficit to claim a 2-1 win. Sebastián Guenzatti opened the scoring for Indy Eleven in the 24th minute, but two second-half goals, one from Ali Coote and one from Maxi Rodriguez, helped Detroit claim the three points.

Detroit's road trip continues midweek as the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup commences. Detroit City will travel to Bridgeview, Illinois, to face off against MLS side Chicago Fire FC. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Le Rouge will return to Keyworth Stadium on May 24 to take on Charleston Battery. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.