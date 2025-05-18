Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Detroit City Football Club's four-game road trip concludes this Sunday, as they travel to face Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff from Protective Stadium is set for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit enters this match off a 0-0 draw at Hartford Athletic last Saturday evening. A defensive performance throughout saw Detroit come close to taking the lead a few times in the second half, but neither goalkeeper was letting anything get past them.

With the 0-0 draw, Goalkeeper Carlos Herrera earned his third clean sheet of the season. It was his first in an away game for Herrera, as clean sheets against Monterey Bay FC and Rhode Island FC came at Keyworth.

Birmingham Legion enters this match off a 1-0 defeat to Rhode Island on Wednesday evening. Maxi Rodriguez picked up the match's only goal in the 14th minute, and Rhode Island would play the second half up a man, as Birmingham's Samuel McIllhatton picked up a red card right before half.

Birmingham is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference after eight matches. Legion picked up its first league win of the season on April 13th, but it has only one point in the subsequent three matches.

These two sides have already faced off once this season. They played to a 2-2 draw in March at Keyworth. Darren Smith found the back of the net in the 20th minute to give Detroit the lead, but Birmingham equalized with a deflected shot in the 27th minute. Ben Morris quickly scored a go-ahead goal in the 33rd minute, but late in the game, a free kick for Birmingham went into the box and off the head of Stephen Carroll to level the game at 2-2.

Last year, Detroit City and Birmingham won one match in their season series, with the away team triumphing in both encounters. During the June match at Keyworth, Rhys Williams netted the first goal in the 39th minute, but after the 80th minute, two additional goals were scored, allowing Birmingham to secure all three points. However, Detroit avenged itself in Birmingham two months later, as Brett Levis scored the game's sole goal in the 32nd minute.

Detroit returns to Keyworth Stadium next Saturday, May 24, to take on Charleston Battery. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.