Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit City Council to discuss shooting involving DPD police officers in Tuesday's meeting

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Council is expected to discuss Monday's shooting that involved three DPD officers during Tuesday's council meeting.

CBS News Detroit will live stream the meeting beginning at 7 p.m. You can watch the meeting in the video player above.

An off-duty officer was fatally shot after he fired shots at his fellow officers. The officer, 45, worked at the department for 13 years and was a member of DPD's special response team.

"He was asking for suicide by cop. He is struggling with a mental crisis. Tragically, we are not immune to mental crisis; we're just like everybody else. Our officers are dealing with this every single day," Police Chief James White said in a news conference on Monday.

Police say the two officers who responded were grazed and are expected to recover. 

Council Member At-Large Mary Waters said she planned to push for a review of DPD's practices and procedures "that allowed the deceased office to be on duty and allowed to carry a weapon."

"We, the City of Detroit, may have failed that deceased officer and the now traumatized officers that responded as duty required," Waters said in a statement.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.