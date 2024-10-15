Detroit City Council to discuss shooting involving DPD police officers in Tuesday's meeting

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Council is expected to discuss Monday's shooting that involved three DPD officers during Tuesday's council meeting.

An off-duty officer was fatally shot after he fired shots at his fellow officers. The officer, 45, worked at the department for 13 years and was a member of DPD's special response team.

"He was asking for suicide by cop. He is struggling with a mental crisis. Tragically, we are not immune to mental crisis; we're just like everybody else. Our officers are dealing with this every single day," Police Chief James White said in a news conference on Monday.

Police say the two officers who responded were grazed and are expected to recover.

Council Member At-Large Mary Waters said she planned to push for a review of DPD's practices and procedures "that allowed the deceased office to be on duty and allowed to carry a weapon."

"We, the City of Detroit, may have failed that deceased officer and the now traumatized officers that responded as duty required," Waters said in a statement.