Three people, including 2 Detroit officers, shot, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say three people, including two Detroit police officers, have been shot on Monday.

The shooting happened in the area of Dequindre and Davison.

Police say the two officers were grazed and are expected to recover.

A third person, who police say is the suspect, was also shot. Their current condition is unknown.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available,