Detroit City Council approves 7% salary increase for elected officials

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Council approved on Tuesday a 7% raise for the nine council members, Mayor Mike Duggan and the city clerk.

The city council voted on a resolution that the Detroit Elected Officials Compensation Commission approved on Feb. 15. 

According to the resolution, the 7% raise is effective through June 30, 2023 -- the end of the fiscal year. Elected officials would then receive a 3.5% increase through June 30, 2025.

The salaries for the council president and city clerk do not include the $2,000 compensation for serving on the Elections commission.

February 28, 2023

