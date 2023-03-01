Detroit City Council approves 7% salary increase for elected officials

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City Council approved on Tuesday a 7% raise for the nine council members, Mayor Mike Duggan and the city clerk.

The city council voted on a resolution that the Detroit Elected Officials Compensation Commission approved on Feb. 15.

According to the resolution, the 7% raise is effective through June 30, 2023 -- the end of the fiscal year. Elected officials would then receive a 3.5% increase through June 30, 2025.

The salaries for the council president and city clerk do not include the $2,000 compensation for serving on the Elections commission.