Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey pushes back on election claims made by DOJ

Just days before Detroiters head to the polls, city election officials are pushing back against concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ says it will have four teams of election monitors at various polling locations after raising questions about provisional ballots, accessible voting machines and poll worker readiness.

Detroit officials say those concerns aren't backed by evidence and don't reflect how the city conducts its elections.

"What makes me suspicious is that you say things that you can't back up. You know, we don't even have proof that you were at any of our polling locations," said Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey.

Despite the federal scrutiny, city leaders say they're ready for Election Day.

Officials say voting equipment has been tested, about 4,000 poll workers have been trained, and more than 41,000 absentee ballots have already been returned.

"Our system, our staff, and our processes are working to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a ballot," said Winfrey.

Election officials also stressed their role is to administer elections fairly — regardless of who is on the ballot.

"We don't care who wins. We don't. All we want to do is our job," said Daniel Baxter, Chief of Operations for the Detroit Department of Elections.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the DOJ, asking what specific concerns prompted the federal monitoring, why they were raised now, and how the agency responds to the city's criticisms, but we have not heard back.

Officials are encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting or return their absentee ballots before Election Day.

They say free DDOT and paratransit rides will also be available on Tuesday to help voters get to the polls.