DOJ intends to send election monitors to 3 Michigan cities for August primary

The U.S. Department of Justice intends to place federal election monitors in East Lansing, Detroit and Lansing during the August 2026 primary election, Michigan officials said.

According to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel, the three municipalities received letters from the DOJ in late June requesting documents from each city on what the two officials say is "predicated on baseless accusations," and informing the cities of the department's intention to place election monitors at various polling locations in August.

Benson says she welcomes "anyone who wants to — in compliance with the law — observe Michigan's elections process."

"When they do, they will see what we already know to be true — Michigan's professional local clerks are committed to ensuring our elections are safe, accessible, and fair," Benson said.

In a letter sent to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope on June 23 and obtained by CBS News Detroit, Timothy Mellett, deputy chief of the DOJ's Voting Section, stated the department's intention to deploy election monitors in August.

"As part of our assessment of your administration of the federal primary election, we plan to have election monitors at your 2026 primary election. We will contact you a week prior to the election monitoring to discuss the particulars of the monitoring effort," wrote Mellett."

In the letter, Mellett claims the DOJ was notified that during the Nov. 5, 2024, general election, some voters weren't offered a provisional ballot for federal offices, as mandated by the Help America Vote Act.

"That lack of access to the official voter registration list and incorrect administration of HAVA's requirements may have contributed to long lines and lengthy waiting periods at some voting locations," Mellett wrote.

The DOJ has requested that Lansing submit precinct lists used in the November 2024 election, as well as lists of precincts and polling places for the Aug. 4, 2026, primary election. Also included in the list of requests are maps of precinct boundaries for the November 2024 general election and 2026 primary elections, as well as a voter registration list used by polling place officials for the November 2024 election in Lansing.

The city is also asked to provide a current poll official training manual and other training materials on the Help America Vote Act's requirements, as well as an "explanation of what steps will be taken to provide adequate resources and trained staff for every precinct" for the 2026 primary election.

The department asks that the city submit the requested documents by July 22.

In a joint response to the DOJ's letter, Swope and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor issued the following statement, saying in part:

"The City will gladly provide documents and information in response to all lawful requests. However, as Lansing voters and the observers of Lansing elections know, claims in the letter to Lansing about difficult or abnormal voting practices are simply false. There were no delays at polling locations, the qualified voter file is the list we use for all elections, and provisional ballots are always available as provided by law. Voting in Lansing is safe and secure, and there has never been a history or any indication of issues in our election process. But let's be clear, Lansing voters will not be harassed or intimidated by election monitors from either the federal government or any other group."

Nessel and Benson say that the DOJ has made several "unsubstantiated claims" to justify its letter, including a lack of provisional ballots, false allegations of long lines and concerns over Voter Accessible Terminals during the November 2024 election.

The two officials say neither the federal observer program nor the election monitoring gives the DOJ the authority to interfere with state and local administration of elections or to demand documents or "hands-on access to voting equipment or election materials."

"Residents can witness the public logic and accuracy testing of our tabulators and volunteer on election day as poll workers or election inspectors," Nessel said. "The law even provides parameters for federal and congressional poll monitors. We encourage everyone to participate and see for themselves how secure and fair our elections are."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to East Lansing and Detroit city officials for comment.