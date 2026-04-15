Detroit boxing program gives youth a safe space: "We want this to be a teen takeover"

Many have seen the videos of Detroit's teen takeovers, but a local organization is looking to channel that energy into something positive for the youth.

"These kids done been through a lot, but when they come here, they can release and take out that anger on these bags," said coach Terry Canty.

The Matrix Center's boxing program, day by day, continues to grow. It's a place where the younger generation can receive mentorship – and a haven.

"Grit showing up, perseverance, all of these skills, they're going to leave it in that box," said Tikilah Turner, the director of youth services for the organization.

Canty is one of the coaches who whips students into shape. After his son was killed in the early 2000s, he started mentoring and coaching.

"Some days we might have 30 kids in here. In the summertime, I've had almost 50 kids in here at one time," Canty told CBS News Detroit.

Young men and women can get a sense of community here. The nonprofit is one of the only recreational centers along East McNichols, a far change from years ago in the city.

"When they [the city] started closing down all the programs, we started hanging in the streets and getting in trouble. That's why I'm here, so kids don't make the same mistake as I did," said Brandon Colston, Triple T boxing coach.

As teen takeovers nationwide become more visible, it's organizations like the Matrix Center that are hoping to be a guiding light.

"Those kids shouldn't be downtown unsupervised by [themself] like that. Because the majority of these teens got guns." Canty said. "You can't take the bullet back once it come out."

On May 2, the organization will host its first amateur fight! Fighters from ages 8 to 30 will show off their skills.

"It helps me get out more, and meet new people and do a lot of things I didn't think I'd be doing," said 16-year-old boxer Devon Dorsey.

Though Dorsey has been in the program for less than a year, he already has a message for other young people.

"You should focus on your studies. Do something proactive like this. You can do something way better with your time," Dorsey said.

Fifteen fights are on the docket for their first sanctioned fight night. The first 25 kids who sign up to attend the event will get free admission.

"We want this to be a teen takeover; we want our youth to show up in numbers. And to see how other youth have been channelling their time," Turner told CBS News Detroit

Boxing is a novelty for many of these children, but a decade from now, some are hoping to take the skills taught here up a notch.

"Maybe go pro, I got me a nice little house, I got my momma a house, I'm just chilling," Dorsey said.

For more information on the youth boxing event, visit the Matrix Human Services website.