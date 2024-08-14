Detroit Berry Company enjoys sweet success

(CBS DETROIT) - Gabrielle Reed is the owner and creator of Detroit Berry Company, and in two years' time, the business has grown quicker than she could have imagined.

It has changed the direction of her life, and it all started because she wanted a snack.

"I'm always on some kind of health journey or scenario, and all we had in the house was fruit. I had some strawberries. I had some chocolate, and I wanted to make a snack," Reed said. "Long story short, I started making it for my family and friends for them to eat, and eventually, through just some support and a lot of positive nudging from my friends and family. I started a business."

That situation helped this business owner stumble into her destiny. Along the way, she says several people have helped make her dream a reality.

She wants her life to be an example for others and says with hard work and determination, you can turn your passions into a promising future.

"Black Business Month is a time for us to acknowledge and celebrate shop and support black businesses. Of course, we would love for you guys and everyone to do it year-round, but in this month, especially, we take time to acknowledge some of the hardships and some of the successes that blackout businesses face and have overcome," Reed said.

For more information, visit Detroit Berry Company's Instagram and Facebook.