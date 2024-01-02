Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit ends early Tuesday, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A barricaded gunman situation at a home in Detroit that began Monday night has ended, police said.

At about 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, the Detroit Police Department received a call about a woman who was being held against her will in the 3700 block of Oakman Blvd.

When officers arrived at the home, the two daughters of the woman were outside the home and said that their mother and her boyfriend were arguing over a gun.

In addition, police discovered the woman and her boyfriend were both registered gun owners, and both had guns with them inside.

Residents were asked to avoid the area during that time.

Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski says the situation has ended, and more details will be released.