Detroit bakery preps precious paczkis ahead of Fat Tuesday

By Ibrahim Samra

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - At the Chene Modern Bakery in Southwest Detroit, owner Jim Acovski is throwing down the dough the night before Fat Tuesday.

When asked how it's pronounced, Acovski said, "It depends what day."

From various flavors, including buttercream filled, strawberry filled, chocolate filled, and the Chene Bakery favorite raspberry filled, Acovski says he is surprising costumers this year with a new flavor.

"We have cream filled cheesecake," Acovski said.

Baker Janice Maksimovski says the Polish holiday is the bakery's busiest day of the year.

"We're getting ready for a Fat Tuesday for tomorrow. And, you know, we've got so many people coming. You've got to have a head start," Maksimovski said.

It is a day filled not only filled with fried dough, but with faces that Maksimovski says cannot help but smile.

"Everybody's eating the same thing. Everybody's in a good mood. That is our favorite holiday," Maksimovski said.

And while they sell out by the thousands each year, Acovski says this self-indulgent Polish tradition goes far beyond its people. 

"You don't have to be Polish to polish a Paczki. That's what I say," Acovski said.

Chene Modern Bakery is scheduled to open at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Samra
Ibrahim Samra joined the CBS Detroit news team as a multi-skilled journalist in September 2022.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 12:08 AM

