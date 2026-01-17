Detroit Auto Show visitors divided on Trump administration's efforts to make cars affordable

The 2026 Detroit Auto Show opened to the public on Saturday.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy made a stop at the event on a two-day tour touting the Trump administration's efforts to make cars more affordable.

Thousands of people crowded into Huntington Place during the first day that the event was open to the public.

"This is really, really nice. Everything's spread out. I feel like the layouts awesome. The interactive experiences, pieces are pretty cool, too," Kate Jacobs from South Lyon said.

From local favorites to luxury vehicles, immersive experiences and adorable puppies, there's something for everyone to see.

Duffy, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer praised the Trump administration for rolling back electric vehicle rules put in place by President Joe Biden.

"When government policy is dictating to the manufacturer what kind of the vehicle they have to create, even though Americans don't want it, that comes with a cost," Zeldin said.

Duffy claims changing EV policies will bring car prices down.

"What this team has done, at the President's direction, gives more tools to automakers to produce more lower-cost vehicles with better technology," Duffy said.

Auto experts say the average price of a new truck or SUV right now is more than $50,000.

Some people at the show think the administration is doing a good job of making things more affordable.

"I see the effort's there. It's a huge expense for anybody," Jacobs said.

Others disagree.

"No, of course not. I'm still paying off the one I have," Reid said.

The cost won't stop people from looking around the showroom.