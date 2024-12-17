Detroit-area woman, 70, killed in domestic dispute incident

Detroit refinery union reaches agreement, water restored to Harsens Island and more top stories

Detroit refinery union reaches agreement, water restored to Harsens Island and more top stories

Detroit refinery union reaches agreement, water restored to Harsens Island and more top stories

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 70-year-old woman was killed in a domestic dispute incident over the weekend in Dearborn. One person of interest was taken into custody.

At about 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 15, Dearborn police responded to the 7800 block of Reuter Street and attempted to perform CPR on the victim. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say "a member of the household" is in custody, according to a news release.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the victim. Senseless acts of this nature can shake the community to its core. We will continue this investigation diligently in order to deliver justice for the victim," Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.