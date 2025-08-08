Detroit-area man sentenced to life after second conviction in 2018 fatal shooting of boss

A Metro Detroit man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted a second time for the 2018 shooting death of his boss, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Jerry Motley, 39, was sentenced Thursday on first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and armed with a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent in the death of Reliable Fence company owner Thomas Badke. Motley was also charged with shooting another co-worker, Angelo Micale, who survived the shooting.

Prosecutors said on Jan. 9, 2018, Motley brought a gun to his job and shot Micale twice before shooting and killing Badke. Motley left the scene and was arrested a few hours later. At the time of the shooting, police said Motley was bullied at work and was involved in a long-term dispute with Micale.

Motley was once found guilty of the shooting, but his conviction was later overturned after his defense team was found to be ineffective. He went through a second trial and was reconvicted in June 2025. The jury also rejected Motley's claim that he was legally insane when the shooting occurred.

"Yesterday's life sentence delivers long-overdue justice. This outcome ensures the defendant is held fully accountable, and we hope it brings some measure of peace to the victim's family after years of strength and perseverance," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.