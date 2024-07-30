Detroit-area man arraigned for allegedly sexually assaulting preteen

Detroit launches new plan to pay water bills, demolition for Macomb County hotel and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 32-year-old man who police claim illegally entered the country was arraigned on charges in connection to allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Metro Detroit, officials said.

Joel Quintana-Dominguez allegedly sexually assaulted the minor on multiple occasions in Shelby Township, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

He was arraigned on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, with the defendant being 17 years old or older. He faces up to life in prison for these charges.

Quintana-Dominguez was given a $500,000 bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1.

The prosecutor's office also says Quintana-Dominguez has an immigration hold from the Department of Homeland Security.

"Thanks to the swift and decisive action of the Shelby Township Police Department for apprehending this defendant before he could evade justice," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We extend our deepest gratitude to the police for their dedication and commitment to protecting our community and ensuring that justice will be served."

Detectives said they located and arrested Quintan-Dominguez at a Macomb County mobile home community. It appeared that he had been tipped off and was packing his belongings to leave the country, Shelby Township police said in a release.

"I am disgusted and sickened after hearing the details of this case on what Quintana-Dominguez is being charged with," Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert Shelide said in a statement. "I am also appalled to hear that he had been deported in the past and was able to find his way back into the United States."