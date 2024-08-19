Suspect arrested in Detroit-area armed robbery of 19-year-old, police say
(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the armed robbery of a 19-year-old Detroit-area resident earlier this month, police said.
Thomas Travon Mctyer Jr. was arraigned on the charges of armed robbery on Saturday.
At 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, a 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was the victim of an armed robbery near Harper Street and Lennon Avenue.
On Aug. 15, Mctyer was arrested near Mack Avenue and Country Club Drive in Grosse Pointe Woods. While investigating, police recovered the property he had stolen.
He was given a $50,000 bond, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 4.