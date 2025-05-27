Detroit animal rescue group begins coloring page promotion featuring adoptable dogs

Adoptable dogs at Detroit Animal Care and Control are now depicted in coloring pages to help get the attention of those who wish to pick one as their pet.

The program, Color Me Adopted, uses artificial intelligence technology to redesign photos of the animals into black and white drawings in the style of coloring book pages.

"The hope is that the overwhelming cuteness of these portraits will inspire people to come to DACC to meet and adopt the dogs," the announcement said.

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control is a Detroit-based, 100% volunteer-run, nonprofit organization. The group explained in a statement posted May 13 that the organization no longer has liability insurance because Friends of DACC was named in a lawsuit.

"We want to clarify that the dog involved in this litigation was never in FoDACC's care programming, and we were not involved in its placement or management. FoDACC is working to reinstate our insurance from this technicality and resolve the litigation," the notice said.

While those who wish to adopt a dog still can visit the DACC facility at 1431 E. Ferry Street, the circumstances have throttled many promotional efforts. This includes its traditional series of offsite adoption events, Detroit Dogventures and Storytimes.

The agency currently has 300 dogs either housed in its Ferry Street shelter or in previously contracted foster settings.

"The Color Me Adopted initiative is just one of the ways the organization is helping to get the adorable faces of the amazing dogs at DACC get out into the world and to encourage adoptions at DACC. The group has also increased social media marketing, videos of dogs, and other ways to raise awareness," the agency said.

To participate in the coloring page project, go to www.friendsofdacc.org/color-me-adopted, select one or more of the black and white images to download. Then color the image and share your designs with others.

"Hand them out to family and friends; post at your office, school, or church; and post to your social media channels - anything that will help bring attention to the adorable dogs available at DACC," the press release said.