Detroit Animal Care celebrates National Dog Day by waiving adoption fees through Sunday

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Today is National Dog Day, and Detroit Animal Care is waiving adoption fees to celebrate.

detroit-animal-care-dave-grohl.jpg
Meet Dave Grohl, a 67 lb. neutered male who is approximately 5 years old. For more information on Dave and how to adopt him, visit here!  Detroit Animal Care

According to a news release, all adoption and licensing fees will be waived today, Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28.

All adoptable dogs are microchipped, neutered, and receive veterinary exams, including heartworm testing and vaccinations to prevent dog-related diseases, such as PARVO and distemper.

detroit-animal-care-bedazzle.png
Meet Bedazzle, one of the dogs available for adoption at Detroit Animal Care! For more information on adopting her, visit here.  Detroit Animal Care

"We are celebrating National Dog Day by waiving all fees throughout the coming weekend so we can match people with their new best four-legged friend," said Mark Kumpf, Director of Animal Care. "I invite anyone who wants a new best friend to come in and take a look at the many deserving dogs in need of a new home."

To see a listing of all the available dogs, visit the Detroit Animal Care Facebook page. 

The listing is updated daily.

Detroit Animal Care, is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to  3:30 p.m. and is located at  7401 Chrysler Drive, Detroit. 

First published on August 26, 2022 / 11:52 AM

