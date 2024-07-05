Detroit's air quality among worst in world with conditions in unhealthy range

(CBS DETROIT) - Following Fourth of July celebrations filled with fireworks shows, Detroit is among the cities with the worst air quality in the world.

Detroit ranked No. 4 for worst air quality among the most populated major cities Friday morning, according to IQAir, which compares the air quality in cities around the world.

When the air quality falls within the unhealthy range the conditions are poor for everyone, but especially for sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant people and people with cardiac and pulmonary disease.

During poor air quality, people are encouraged to limit the time they spend outside.

Other cities in Southeast Michigan are also experiencing unhealthy conditions, including Grosse Pointe Park, Clinton Township and St. Clair Shores, Oak Park, Berkley, Madison Heights, Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

In addition to these poor air quality conditions, the National Weather Service also predicts isolated severe storms on Friday afternoon. Winds could potentially be up to 60 miles per hour or more, and hail that is one inch in diameter.

Although the risk for storms is marginal, the possible storms are expected between 4 and 10 p.m.

Stay with our CBS Detroit NEXT Weather team for all the latest updates on the weather conditions in Southeast Michigan.