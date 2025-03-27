Detroit flower farm makes plans for season after fire ruined thousands of seedlings

Tariffs to begin on autos and auto parts; MDOT meeting on I-94 plans; and more top stories

A cut flower farm in Detroit is making plans to recover from a fire that destroyed its hoophouse on Monday.

Detroit Abloom, a nonprofit farm at 244 Manistique Street, provided photos and detailed the situation on its website and social media.

The flower farm, which started in 2015, features organic flowers, native and pollinator plants.

Damage at the Detroit Abloom hoophouse after a fire March 24, 2025. Detroit Abloom

A fire marshal has determined that a faulty propane tank caused the blaze, Detroit Abloom explained. The propane tank was intended to keep seedlings warm that had started growing for the 2025 season; and thousands of those plants were lost.

"The hoophouse replacement skin, supplies and seedling area and plants is costly," one of the social media posts said.

Efforts will be made to restart some of the plants, they explained, adding there have been offers to help.

In the meantime, the dahlia tuber presale announced for Thursday will continue as planned with those orders scheduled for pickup May 3. The root cellar where the tubers are kept was not damaged in the fire.