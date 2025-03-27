Watch CBS News
Detroit flower farm makes plans for season after fire ruined thousands of seedlings

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A cut flower farm in Detroit is making plans to recover from a fire that destroyed its hoophouse on Monday. 

Detroit Abloom, a nonprofit farm at 244 Manistique Street, provided photos and detailed the situation on its website and social media. 

The flower farm, which started in 2015, features organic flowers, native and pollinator plants.

floral-shop-fire.jpg
Damage at the Detroit Abloom hoophouse after a fire March 24, 2025. Detroit Abloom

A fire marshal has determined that a faulty propane tank caused the blaze, Detroit Abloom explained. The propane tank was intended to keep seedlings warm that had started growing for the 2025 season; and thousands of those plants were lost. 

"The hoophouse replacement skin, supplies and seedling area and plants is costly," one of the social media posts said. 

Efforts will be made to restart some of the plants, they explained, adding there have been offers to help. 

In the meantime, the dahlia tuber presale announced for Thursday will continue as planned with those orders scheduled for pickup May 3. The root cellar where the tubers are kept was not damaged in the fire. 

