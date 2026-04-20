Trooper pulls 15-year-old from burning, stolen pickup after crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police say

A Michigan State Police trooper pulled the 15-year-old from a burning vehicle and provided first aid before the teen was taken to a hospital, authorities said. Charges are now under review for the 15-year-old as the crashed pickup he was driving was stolen, Michigan State Police reported.

The circumstances leading to the investigation began about 5 a.m. Monday in the area of Outer Drive and Evergreen Road. A trooper from the Metro South post tried to do a traffic stop on the stolen Ford pickup, but the driver ran a red light and continued on Evergreen.

The trooper followed department policy and did not pursue the vehicle, but did provide the last known location and description to the Detroit Regional Communication Center.

While the officer was still talking to dispatchers about the incident, the pickup crashed.

The trooper went to the crash scene, where the pickup was in flames, and the suspect was still inside. The trooper pulled the driver out and provided first aid; the teenager was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

While at the hospital, authorities apprehended the youth on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and failing to stop for police, MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said.

The teen was released to his mother, pending prosecutor review and juvenile court proceedings. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the crash.