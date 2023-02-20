Deputy uses Taser on youth at Wayne County juvenile facility, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials say a Wayne County deputy used a Taser on a youth last month at a juvenile facility after he broke out of his cell.

A statement from the county says the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the William Dickerson Juvenile Detention Facility on Jan. 26 after three juveniles broke out of their cells and acted "in a disorderly manner using metal pieces to break more windows on the pod."

Authorities say one of the youths used his desk stool to break the glass of his cell and walked out before breaking the glass of two other cells to help the other two get out.

Officials say when deputies arrived, the juveniles verbally threatened them while holding glass and swinging pieces of metal tied to cloth.

"Two of the residents complied with Deputies. The third resident refused to comply with officers' commands and was subsequently tased to stop him from hurting others or himself. EMS immediately responded and the resident was evaluated and medically cleared. The resident was also evaluated and medically cleared by the JDF medical director," read a press release.

Officials say while juvenile facility personnel are prohibited from using a Taser under Michigan's Child Caring Institution Licensing Rules, the restriction does not apply to law enforcement officers.

"Acting in a law enforcement capacity, different from that of a JDF staff member, the Sheriff's Deputy used the level of force required to gain control of the situation. In this case, protocol was appropriately followed by JDF staff," officials say.