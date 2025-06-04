Watch CBS News
Deputies seeking information on gunshot incident in Monroe County

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Deputies in Monroe County, Michigan, are seeking information on the circumstances of shots fired from a vehicle in Berlin Township. 

A 911 call reporting the incident was placed to Monroe County Central Dispatch about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, relating a description of the vehicle and a direction of travel after a firearm was discharged in the 4000 block of South Huron River Drive. 

A total of eight gunshots were heard, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office report. 

As deputies searched the area for the vehicle involved, they found a vehicle matching the description in the 14000 block of Chamberlin Road. Officers found evidence inside the vehicle that was "consistent with involvement in the incident." 

The vehicle's owner was questioned and released.

The motive for the shooting is not known by officers. 

No property damage was reported as a result of the incident. 

The sheriff's office is still investigating and asks that anyone with information regarding the gunshots contact Deputy Austin Graham at 734-240-7758. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

