Deputies lead pursuit from Monroe County into Ohio; suspects abandon vehicle

A pursuit started on Interstate 75 in Monroe County, Michigan, with the occupants abandoning the vehicle in Lucas County, Ohio, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported.

The pursuit began about 9 a.m. Thursday in Monroe County's Erie Township, when a deputy tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation. As the deputy tried to get identification for the those in the vehicle, the driver sped off southbound on I-75.

The vehicle got off the interstate at Alexis Road in Toledo, which is the first exit south of the Ohio-Michigan border. The vehicle was later found abandoned at a business near Alexis Road and Lewis Avenue in Toledo. In the meantime, the driver and two passengers in the vehicle have eluded authorities, deputies said.

The Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division is leading the investigation.

Deputies ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the sheriff's office at 734-240-7560 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.