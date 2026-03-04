Watch CBS News
Dense fog leads to some school closings for March 4 in Southeast Michigan

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
/ CBS Detroit

A dense fog advisory for part of Southeast Michigan, with low visibility in some areas, has led to some school closings for March 4.

The National Weather Service in Detroit says Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair and Wayne counties will be under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. The resulting school closings include some of the Monroe County schools.

School closures have been a frequent occurrence during the past few months because of weather conditions. 

Michigan school districts are allotted six days that can be used to cancel school for emergency reasons. If that number is amount is exceeded, and some schools have reached that point in Southeast Michigan, superintendents need to ask state officials for additional emergency days or start scheduling makeup days. 

