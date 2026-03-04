Dense fog leads to some school closings for March 4 in Southeast Michigan

A dense fog advisory for part of Southeast Michigan, with low visibility in some areas, has led to some school closings for March 4.

The National Weather Service in Detroit says Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair and Wayne counties will be under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. The resulting school closings include some of the Monroe County schools.

School closures have been a frequent occurrence during the past few months because of weather conditions.

Michigan school districts are allotted six days that can be used to cancel school for emergency reasons. If that number is amount is exceeded, and some schools have reached that point in Southeast Michigan, superintendents need to ask state officials for additional emergency days or start scheduling makeup days.

