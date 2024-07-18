Demands for additional traffic safety measures grow after 3-year-old girl fatally hit by Hamtramck school bus

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Families are grieving the loss of a 3-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus just outside her home in Hamtramck.

The family invited CBS News Detroit inside the funeral as they honor Ameena Inaaya's life.

According to law enforcement, the incident was a tragic accident. Reports say the incident came out of terrible timing after the little girl stepped onto the street just as a school bus was passing by.

The community has come together to pray for the child and her family at Al-Islah Mosque, around the corner from the Hamtramck Islamic center.

"She was just the love of our families. We all cared for her so much. It's so tragic seeing her pass away like this," said Ameena's cousin, MD Uddiud.

Sadly, Ameena wasn't the only child hit by a car on Tuesday. Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri says that another child was struck during a separate incident. Right now, both accidents are renewing demands for more traffic safety measures in this area.

Although police believe it to be an accident, Altaheri is calling for more traffic calming measures around the city so this never happens again.

"Signage is a big huge thing. We try to get intelligence from the community and from different agencies on how can we improve our signage. Whether it be putting a stop sign up, whether it be a sign that says school children walking or crossing, as well as speed bumps," he said.

Along with signage, police are also encouraging more vigilance from adults on how to keep kids safe, even on their own street.

"Being more cognizant of pedestrian safety and also educating the vehicles out there that when you come to Hamtramck, you need to slow down," Altaheri said.