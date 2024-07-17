Watch CBS News
Police continue investigating after 3-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Hamtramck

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Hamtramck are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon in Hamtramck.

Police were called at about 3:06 p.m. to the area of Burger Street between Fleming and Mackay streets, where they found the child with her mother. 

The child, who was breathing but unresponsive, received medical attention until EMS arrived and was transported to Children's Hospital of Michigan.

She was pronounced dead "after all life-saving measures were exhausted," according to a new release.

Police said the driver has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

