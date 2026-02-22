Delta flight from Detroit to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, diverted due to "civil unrest," spokesperson says

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from Detroit on Sunday was diverted to Alabama due to "civil unrest" in the region, according to a company spokesperson.

Violent clashes erupted in parts of western Mexico on Sunday during a military operation that led to the death of cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho."

The military operation took place in the western state of Jalisco, Mexico's Ministry of Defense said in a statement on X. It said he was wounded during the raid in the town of Tapalpa and died while being flown to Mexico City.

Delta flight 1901 left Detroit Metro Airport at 8:22 a.m. ET, according to FlightAware. A map of the Boeing 737's path shows it was around Nuevo Leon when it diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

FlightAware said the flight landed in Birmingham at 2:18 p.m. ET.

"As safety comes before all else, Delta flight 1901 operating from DTW to PVR diverted to BHM as a result of the developing civil unrest in the area and eventual airport closure at PVR," the spokesperson said in a written statement. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

The spokesperson added that nearly all passengers were rebooked on a flight from Birmingham back to Detroit. According to FlightAware, the flight, DL9901, left Birmingham at 6:40 p.m. ET and was expected to land just after 9 p.m. ET.

As of Sunday evening, flights out of Puerto Vallarta International Airport are suspended, according to the carrier.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan in a social media post urged state residents who are in Mexico to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program. Those who enroll can "accurately and quickly" be contacted by the U.S. Department of State in case of emergency, federal officials say.

The killing of the powerful drug lord triggered several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states. Such tactics are commonly used by the cartels to block military operations.

The U.S. State Department has released a security alert advising American citizens in several Mexican states, including Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon, to shelter in place until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit to learn more.