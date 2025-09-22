Deer collision with motorcycle results in fatal injuries in Ann Arbor

Deadly stabbing in Shelby Township; Detroit Lions to face Baltimore Ravens; other top stories

A motorcycle rider was fatally injured after striking a deer in Ann Arbor, Michigan, local police reported.

The crash happened about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of Jackson Avenue near Worden Avenue. The Ann Arbor Police Department said the motorcycle rider, a 20-year old Ann Arbor resident, was eastbound on Jackson Avenue when he struck the deer.

Huron Valley Ambulance took the motorcyclist to University of Michigan Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Ann Arbor Fire Department also assisted on scene.