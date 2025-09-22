Watch CBS News
Deer collision with motorcycle results in fatal injuries in Ann Arbor

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
CBS Detroit

A motorcycle rider was fatally injured after striking a deer in Ann Arbor, Michigan, local police reported

The crash happened about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of Jackson Avenue near Worden Avenue. The Ann Arbor Police Department said the motorcycle rider, a 20-year old Ann Arbor resident, was eastbound on Jackson Avenue when he struck the deer. 

Huron Valley Ambulance took the motorcyclist to University of Michigan Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. 

Ann Arbor Fire Department also assisted on scene. 

